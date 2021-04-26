Patron Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.20 or 0.07835710 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

