Patten Group Inc. Buys Shares of 55,044 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.