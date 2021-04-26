Patten Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Intel by 56.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 41,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.30. 1,049,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. The firm has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

