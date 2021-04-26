Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

