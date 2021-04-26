Patten Group Inc. Sells 143,257 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,257 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,048. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

