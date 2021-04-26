Paul J. Hennessy Sells 35,727 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. 2,193,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

