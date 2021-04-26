Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $909.23 million and approximately $70.65 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00053319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

