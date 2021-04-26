PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Cap of $172,594.12

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $172,594.12 and $379.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.