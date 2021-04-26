Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lessened by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.44. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

