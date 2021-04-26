PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 148.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 809.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $312.58 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

