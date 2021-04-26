PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 809.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 33.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

