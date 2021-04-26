Paypex (PAYX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 83.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $7,486.69 and $2.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paypex Coin Profile

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

