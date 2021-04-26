PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PCB stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

