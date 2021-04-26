PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.