PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $604,551.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $604,551.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.