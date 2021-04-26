Peercoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $26.08 million and $77,735.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,902,029 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.