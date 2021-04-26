Peerplays Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,724.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $2.97 million and $67,724.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.