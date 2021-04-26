Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.07 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.