Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $150.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.