Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PPL opened at C$36.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion and a PE ratio of -42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$38.77.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

