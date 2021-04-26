PENG (PENG) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PENG has a market capitalization of $415,065.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003391 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.03 or 0.00639520 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014635 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PENG

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

