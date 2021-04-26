Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $28.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

