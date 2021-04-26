Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

PENN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. 139,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,237. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

