Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF remained flat at $$13.92 on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

