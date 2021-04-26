Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PEGRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.