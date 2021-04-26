Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -1.79% -0.12% -0.09% NeuroMetrix -38.80% -71.00% -37.58%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $279.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and NeuroMetrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 20.50 $48.46 million $0.98 314.15 NeuroMetrix $9.27 million 1.23 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

Penumbra beats NeuroMetrix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

