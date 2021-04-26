Peony Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $12,123.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00067838 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005246 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,559,556 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

