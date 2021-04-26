Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.17

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $99,162.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00070027 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005130 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,567,012 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.