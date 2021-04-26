Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 87,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

