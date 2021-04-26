pEOS (PEOS) One Day Volume Tops $144.00

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 315.1% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $3.50 million and $144.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.52 or 0.01006274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00695878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,597.69 or 1.00152562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

