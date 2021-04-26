Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $137.05 or 0.00257925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $439,494.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

