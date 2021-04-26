PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

