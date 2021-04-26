PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.4% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 76,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.