Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 13105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.