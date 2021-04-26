Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 13105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

