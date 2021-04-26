Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. 68,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,503. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

