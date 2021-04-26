Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.53

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 45029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$26.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

