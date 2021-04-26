Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 150,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,165 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 237,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

