Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.64. 311,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,746,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

