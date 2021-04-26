PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.