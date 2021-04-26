Phala Network Hits Market Cap of $146.40 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $146.40 million and $48.56 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

