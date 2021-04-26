Phala.Network (PHA) Price Up 29.6% This Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

