Phantasma Energy Price Tops $0.0545 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.54 million and $8,339.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00282419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.00990434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00725826 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,010.30 or 1.00036875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

