Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Cap of $52.58 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $52.58 million and $700,630.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,678.82 or 1.00071317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00131624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.