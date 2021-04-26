Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Up 5.8%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $797,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,091 shares of company stock worth $8,897,306 in the last ninety days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

