Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.4% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

PM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

