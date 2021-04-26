Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.