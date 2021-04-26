Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,050 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $93,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.61 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

