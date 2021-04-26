Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

PSX opened at $76.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.