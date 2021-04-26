Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 0.5%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 27,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

