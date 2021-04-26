Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0214

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $442.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.64 or 1.00244604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01222394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00529174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.05 or 0.00385234 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00132135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,589,250 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

